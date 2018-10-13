 »   »   »  Bikini Alert: Sunny Leone Holidays In Mexico With Husband Daniel Weber & Friends! View Pictures

Related Articles
The gorgeous Sunny Leone is holidaying in Mexico along with her husband Daniel Weber and a bunch of friends and the Mastizaade actress has posted a few pictures on her Instagram handle chilling by the beach while sporting a hot bikini. Her pictures are going viral on social media and she's a visual treat for everyone to see. This is the second time Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are visiting Mexico, Cancun and it looks like the country is their favourite holiday destination. Check out the pictures below...
The Sizzling Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone looks sizzling in a bikini as she's enjoying her time in Cancun, Mexico. She captioned the picture as, "Ya know...just taking a walk...Cancun Mexico! Drop dead gorgeous ocean!" Well, it sure is, folks!
Too Hot To Handle
Sunny Leone knows how to raise the temperatures and she's doing just that in her latest holiday pictures.She captioned the picture as, "Fun by the pool all day!! #Cancun #Mexico !!"
Ohh La La!
Taking a selfie is an art and it looks like Sunny Leone has totally mastered it. She captioned the image as, "Vaca in Mexico 🇲🇽!!" and also placed an emoji of the Mexican flag. She's truly living the life, peeps!
Enjoying Every Moment
Sunny Leone is surely enjoying every single moment of her holiday in Mexico and of course, who wouldn't love it when they're at the beach! She captioned the picture as, "One more from Mexico."
Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are an ideal couple and he has stood beside her in all her ups and downs, joys and sorrows. The picture looks way too good as well, isn't it?
Chilling With Friends
Sunny Leone also posted a picture chilling with her friends by the beach. What's a holiday without friends, right? She captioned the picture as, "A afternoon of women!! @bluereena @patellegrino :) Cancun Mexico!!"
The Mexican Holiday
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are giving us holiday goals and if these pictures don't make you fele to go on a holiday, we wonder what else will.
