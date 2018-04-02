 »   »   » Sunny Leone: I Went In A Direction My Parents Did Not Want Me To Go!

Went In A Direction Her Parents Didn't Want Her To Go!

"Of course, I went to a different direction that my parents did not want me to... But I want to say that I love my life the way it is and everything happens for a reason. I have no complaints."

Playing The Reverse Psychology Card

"Reverse psychology always happens and that was definitely the case with me and my parents. They were thinking that if they forcefully stop me, I might just gain more curiosity and then I might not return from that world."

Family Comes First!

"Like many families, there are some problems in our family too. There is love, hate, emotional moments in all our lives, but our parents protected my brother and me from all the negativity, as much as they could."

Snapped At The Age Of 21

"But at the age of 21, when you see people are saying really nasty things about you, it affects you so badly... I was vulnerable and broken from within emotionally."

On Her Upcoming Biopic 'Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone'

"When the producers of the show came to us almost a year ago, they wanted to unveil the real me. There is a curiosity about my life and there is a person who is not what you see on the internet."

Sending The Right Message Out Through The Biopic

"I know I could have kept my personal story to myself, but you see, through this show, I am actually getting a chance to express myself, my real self."

Talking About Her Children

"My kids should not cheat anyone, they should not steal from people... I may or may not agree with their choices in life but as individuals that is their choice. I think all I want as a mother is my children should not go through such hatred from the society that I faced."

Sunny Leone's Take On Motherhood

"Adulthood is a phase where people become rebels at times and one cannot do anything with that, can we? As a mother, I want them to be good people who do not hurt anyone physically and emotionally," Sunny Leone summed it up.