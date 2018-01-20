 »   »   » Here's What Sunny Leone Has To Say About Motherhood & How It Changed Her Life!

“I have been able to spend my mornings with her before heading to shoot. We allow Nisha on the set sometimes. She mingles with people at lunch, and then heads home. Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life." So sweet, right?
On Maintaining A Balance
Showering Her With Love
Sunny Leone has started taking her daughter Nisha to her movie sets and the crew enjoy their time playing with the little girl whenever they're free.
The Best Phase Of Life
Surely, Sunny Leone has spilled her heart out by saying that motherhood is the best phase of her life. It changes everything.
Managing Both The Sides
The impressive part is the Sunny Leone manages both work and personal commitments really well and gives equal time to both.
Mere Paas Maa Hain
Sunny Leone has now become a typical Indian mother who loves their children to the moon and back and there's nothing in the world that can replace that happiness.
Making Them Proud
We're sure Nisha will make both Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber proud someday in the future.