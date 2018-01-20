 »   »   » Here's What Sunny Leone Has To Say About Motherhood & How It Changed Her Life!

On Maintaining A Balance

“I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But, once you become a parent, you automatically start strategizing your schedule.”

Showering Her With Love

Sunny Leone has started taking her daughter Nisha to her movie sets and the crew enjoy their time playing with the little girl whenever they're free.

The Best Phase Of Life

Surely, Sunny Leone has spilled her heart out by saying that motherhood is the best phase of her life. It changes everything.

Managing Both The Sides

The impressive part is the Sunny Leone manages both work and personal commitments really well and gives equal time to both.

Mere Paas Maa Hain

Sunny Leone has now become a typical Indian mother who loves their children to the moon and back and there's nothing in the world that can replace that happiness.

Making Them Proud

We're sure Nisha will make both Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber proud someday in the future.