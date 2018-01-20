 »   »   » Here's What Sunny Leone Has To Say About Motherhood & How It Changed Her Life!

Here's What Sunny Leone Has To Say About Motherhood & How It Changed Her Life!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber became parents to their beautiful daughter Nisha and her presence has completely changed their whole life for the better. Motherhood is a special feeling for every woman and Sunny Leone opened up by saying that it's the best phase of her life. She said,

“I have been able to spend my mornings with her before heading to shoot. We allow Nisha on the set sometimes. She mingles with people at lunch, and then heads home. Looking at your child is the most beautiful feeling in the world. This is the best phase of my life." So sweet, right?

On Maintaining A Balance

“I have seen many parents maintain a balance. It is harder in my case, because every day is different. But, once you become a parent, you automatically start strategizing your schedule.”

Showering Her With Love

Sunny Leone has started taking her daughter Nisha to her movie sets and the crew enjoy their time playing with the little girl whenever they're free.

The Best Phase Of Life

Surely, Sunny Leone has spilled her heart out by saying that motherhood is the best phase of her life. It changes everything.

Managing Both The Sides

The impressive part is the Sunny Leone manages both work and personal commitments really well and gives equal time to both.

Mere Paas Maa Hain

Sunny Leone has now become a typical Indian mother who loves their children to the moon and back and there's nothing in the world that can replace that happiness.

Making Them Proud

We're sure Nisha will make both Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber proud someday in the future.

Sunny Leone
Read more about: sunny leone
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat