 »   »   »  Uttar Pradesh Woman Shocked To See Sunny Leone's Photo Printed On Her Voter ID!

It happens only in India, folks! Sunny Leone is a voter in Ballia but goes by the name of Durgawati, if the voters' list that was being prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is to be believed. An elephant, a pigeon and a deer were also on the list. The errors were detected and set right during the process of verification of the list, an official said today, blaming a disgruntled data operator.

The Times of India quoted a senior district official as saying, "While the list carries the picture of a scantily clad woman resembling Sunny Leone in place of voter Durgawati Singh of Vivekanand Colony, it carries photograph of an elephant against the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and picture of a deer in place of Kunwar Ankur Singh." The investigation is ongoing if the errors were made on purpose or by mistake.

Actor Sunny Leone's picture was pasted against the name of voter Durgawati and another voter named Kunwar Ankur Singh was represented by a deer and Kunwar Gaurav Singh looked exactly like a pigeon, according to the list. Another victim was Narad Rai, a former minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav governments in Uttar Pradesh. He had a picture of an elephant pasted besides his name in the updated voters' list.

District officials blamed a data operator for the mischief and have recommended his dismissal. "A data operator on contract, Vishnu Verma, was sore over his transfer and indulged in this," Additional District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Singhal told PTI. "Out of mischief, he pasted such pictures against the names of seven voters," the ADM said.

He added that the Election Commission was informed and the errors were corrected. The mischief was discovered during the verification of the list, he said. Ballia Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguly said an FIR has been lodged against the data operator at Ballia Kotwali police station.

(Inputs From PTI)