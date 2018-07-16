 »   »   »  Sunny Leone Shares A Heart-touching Post On Daughter Nisha's First ‘Gotcha’ Anniversary

Today is a special day for Sunny Leone and Daniel. It's been a year since they adopted their first daughter, Nisha. Recently, Sunny posted a lovely family picture on her daughter's first 'gotcha' anniversary and wrote, "One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us! Today is your 1year "gotcha" anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!!"(sic)

For the uninitiated, It took almost six months for Sunny and hubby Daniel Weber to adopt Nisha. Talking about her darling daughter, Sunny Leone once told a leading daily, "Weber family never had a baby girl in the family! "Now we would mostly visit this orphanage situated in the suburbs of Mumbai often. We always noticed that this orphanage takes care about the children living here. They teach them how to exist, educate them, food, boarding and lodging and all is provided fairly well to each one of them.''

She added, "One day, while we visited this orphanage, I just told Daniel, let's adopt a baby girl. Meine toh aise hi fenka tha (I just threw this thought to Daniel) and Daniel without an iota of thought immediately consented to my opinion. I was rather shocked but happy as well. Usually when a wife says something, the husband may contemplate on it and may or may not agree to it. However, this was a celestial calling for us and hereafter we decided to adopt a girl child.''

Speaking on the adoption processes she had revealed, "To tell you frankly, at the initial stage after we filled in the form for adoption, we were shown photographs of the entire girl child. No sooner did I see the picture of Nisha. I felt this is my baby. And there after all the processing began. However, it took us about 5 to 6 months to get her home. Until then, at one point in time, I felt we will not get her. This period was really very suffocating for me I would literally be in tears while Daniel sat beside me sadness personified.''

