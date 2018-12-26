 »   »   »  Sunny Leone’s Spotted At Photo Shoot: Sports Cute Urban Girl Look

Sunny's Cute Look From Her Photo Shoot

Actress and entrepreneur Sunny Leone was spotted at a photo - shoot in Bandra , Mumbai today. She was wearing a pink faux leather skirt and a sheer white zip - up top which had the word ‘love' embossed on the back in pink. Isn't her look fun and cute? Sunny kept her make-up minimal and accessorized with square hoop earrings and a watch. She left her hair open, styling it with messy curls. Sunny wore a pair of silver stilettos with her outfit.

Sunny Was India's Most Googled Celebrity This Year

Sunny Leone has been catching eyeballs ever since she made it to Bollywood. She continued to be the most googled celeb this year, in 2018. According to google reports, searches for Sunny Leone surpassed those for Salman Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi!

Sunny Is Often The Target Of Hate Comments On Social Media

Despite having a successful career, Sunny receives a lot of hate comments on social media and is often the target of sexist remarks and questions. Talking to news agency IANS about how she deals with the negativity, Sunny said, "I always try to push negativity aside, but there are some things which I can't because I am also a human and I have feelings. I get disturbed when the media exaggerates and highlights things that they know is nonsense and can hurt people. If radical, violent groups are not given attention then maybe this world would be a better place to live in."

"I Don't Know Any Other Way To Protect Myself Than To Speak Up"

Sunny is a strong lady who knows how to give it back. "Each situation is different and I always like to give the journalist the benefit of the doubt; but I have worked up the courage to throw something back at them. I know how to make them equally feel uncomfortable or really bad. So then it stops there usually. I don't know any other way to protect myself than to speak up," she added.