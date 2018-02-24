 »   »   » Sunny Leone Talks About Her Daughter: Nisha Is The Light Of My Life

I See My Daughter A Lot

When asked, ''With such a bustling schedule, how does she plan to balance work and motherhood?'' She said, "My husband (Daniel Weber) and I have developed a system that works for all of us. Therefore, I see Nisha a lot.''

On Her Tamil Film Debut

Those who are unaware, Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra, she will be launched in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming film Veeramdevi. Asked if she agrees that working in a south Indian film will help to broaden her reach, Sunny told, "Yes, I agree that this film will help me grow as a person and as an actress. Being able to learn about a completely different culture is something that I like a lot and enjoy."

When Asked About The Language Barrier

"It will be challenging, but I am not worried about learning it for this film. I am actually very excited about this whole process," she said about the film in which she will play a warrior princess. That is something that I have always wanted to do. The amount of effort that has gone into this character is amazing and I'm beyond excited to start shooting. I will be taking riding lessons... in Los Angeles and in India. And, of course, I will be attending workshops to learn Tamil.''

On Her Cosmetic Line

Sunny Leone is now gearing up to launch her own cosmetic line -- Star Struck by Sunny Leone -- in March. She told IANS that the Cherry Bomb lip colour from the line is her favourite. "I chose names that I personally loved a lot. My favourite is Cherry Bomb! I just like saying it," she said. Sunny is planning to be "appealing to all online outlets and pushing this (range) in every corner of the world".