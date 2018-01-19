 »   »   » WOW! Sunny Leone To Get A Wax Figurine At Madame Tussauds!

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone took to Twitter and confirmed the news by saying, "So excited to see myself at the Delhi @MadameTussauds Trying to find the exact color match of my eyes... such an amazing process!!"

Madame Tussauds

She was also photobombed by Ranveer Singh during a Filmfare dance practice and she captioned the clip as, "Rehearsals done and now ready for @filmfare My video got photobombed by the handsome @RanveerOfficial Thanks @GANESHHEGDE for creating such a cool act!!"

Big Attraction

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said, "Announcing her figure at the attraction is equally enthralling for us, and we are certain that this will give her fans millions of memories to carry home with lots of selfies."

Joining The A-listers

Sunny Leone will join the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, who've already been featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Musuem.

Notable Indian Figures

The other notable Indians featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Musuem are Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Feel The Excitement

"It's #SunnyAtTussaudsDelhi! Feel the excitement of @SunnyLeone joining the Famous Fun by checking out her LIVE video on our Facebook page!" Tweeted Madame Tussauds as well.

Good Start

The year 2018 has already started on an exciting note for Sunny Leone as being featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Musuem is like a dream come true.

So Eager

Her fans will be really eager to visit the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi and click selfies with her wax statue.

Huge Fanfare

Sunny Leone has a huge fanfare and her figurine at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum will boost more footfalls in the venue as well.

Congratulations Sunny

We congratulate Sunny Leone on this epic milestone in being featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi.