 »   »   » WOW! Sunny Leone To Get A Wax Figurine At Madame Tussauds!

Sunny Leone is all set to be featured at the iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi and the measurements for her figurine is already under full swing as a team of senior expert artists flew in from London, UK to meet Sunny Leone for a sitting in Mumbai. The team reportedly took over 200 specific measurements, different angles and images to create an authentic figure of the actress.
"I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see 'me' at the attraction and can't wait for the fans reaction, it will be finally displayed later this year," said Sunny Leone.
Sunny Leone took to Twitter and confirmed the news by saying, "So excited to see myself at the Delhi @MadameTussauds Trying to find the exact color match of my eyes... such an amazing process!!"
She was also photobombed by Ranveer Singh during a Filmfare dance practice and she captioned the clip as, "Rehearsals done and now ready for @filmfare My video got photobombed by the handsome @RanveerOfficial Thanks @GANESHHEGDE for creating such a cool act!!"
Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, said, "Announcing her figure at the attraction is equally enthralling for us, and we are certain that this will give her fans millions of memories to carry home with lots of selfies."
Sunny Leone will join the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, who've already been featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Musuem.
The other notable Indians featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Musuem are Asha Bhosle, Sachin Tendulkar, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.
"It's #SunnyAtTussaudsDelhi! Feel the excitement of @SunnyLeone joining the Famous Fun by checking out her LIVE video on our Facebook page!" Tweeted Madame Tussauds as well.
The year 2018 has already started on an exciting note for Sunny Leone as being featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Musuem is like a dream come true.
Her fans will be really eager to visit the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi and click selfies with her wax statue.
Sunny Leone has a huge fanfare and her figurine at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum will boost more footfalls in the venue as well.
We congratulate Sunny Leone on this epic milestone in being featured at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Delhi.