 »   »   »  'Don't You Have Clothes To Wear?' Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber TROLLED For Posting 'Inappropriate' Pics

"This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stole my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!"

A lot of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's followers asked them to keep these kinds of pictures to themselves and not post it on social media.

"Don't understand what was the need to take off clothes for such a kind of pic.. You people have started using your kids as props."

Another user stated that he has the right to troll Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber as the picture invites trolls all by itself. "There is no point in uploading it on the internet. Keep that shit to yourself and keep it as private. Simple! People have the right to troll her."

Another user lashed out at Sunny Leone asking "Don't you have any dress?" And went on a rant demanding her to not post pictures like these again.

In the midst of all the trolling, there were sane people who stood up and commended Sunny Leone for posting the picture. A user commented as, "You do realize clothes never existed and no other loving creature wears cloths and it's just a concept humans came up with to protect themselves and weren't even supposed to be meant to cover up for the sake of modesty? Primitive humans wore cloths to protect themselves not hide their bodies. Don't write rubbish in the name of psychology."

We guess all celebrities have to swallow the hard pill and go by the fact that trolling will never come to an end and thay'll have to deal with it for years to come. Such a sad state of affair, isn't it?

Just a few weeks ago, Aamir Khan got trolled for posting this picture with his daughter as a lot of his followers called it 'inappropriate.'