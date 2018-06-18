 »   »   »  'Don't You Have Clothes To Wear?' Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber TROLLED For Posting 'Inappropriate' Pics

Related Articles
Social media is dark and full of trolls and one can't escape the wrath of it especially when you're a celebrity as every post you make will receive love and hatred equally. However, going by the trends, it's the hatred which is on a higher rate and this latest incident proves it. On the occasion of Father's Day, Sunny Leone ended up being trolled by her followers for what they call an 'inappropriate' picture with her daughter Nisha and received a lot of hateful comments.
By the look of it, Sunny Leone is topless in the picture and it's her daughter Nisha's presence which is actually covering her assets. This was just a regular family picture from Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, but it didn't go down well with a lot of her followers who ended up spewing venom by calling it inappropriate and various other things.
Daniel Weber Captioned This Picture As
"This is Fathers Day!!! The greatest love one can imagine !!! Thank You @sunnyleone for meeting Nisha Kaur and Falling in Love for both of us !!! You are always the one who knows Best. She is everything and has stole my heart forever !!!! Xoxoxo Thank You !!!!"
Don't Share These Pictures, Say Trolls
A lot of Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's followers asked them to keep these kinds of pictures to themselves and not post it on social media.
Another User Commented
"Don't understand what was the need to take off clothes for such a kind of pic.. You people have started using your kids as props."
The Right To Troll
Another user stated that he has the right to troll Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber as the picture invites trolls all by itself. "There is no point in uploading it on the internet. Keep that shit to yourself and keep it as private. Simple! People have the right to troll her."
Don't You Have Any Dress?
Another user lashed out at Sunny Leone asking "Don't you have any dress?" And went on a rant demanding her to not post pictures like these again.
People Stood Up & Commended Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber
In the midst of all the trolling, there were sane people who stood up and commended Sunny Leone for posting the picture. A user commented as, "You do realize clothes never existed and no other loving creature wears cloths and it's just a concept humans came up with to protect themselves and weren't even supposed to be meant to cover up for the sake of modesty? Primitive humans wore cloths to protect themselves not hide their bodies. Don't write rubbish in the name of psychology."
The Trolling Never Ends
We guess all celebrities have to swallow the hard pill and go by the fact that trolling will never come to an end and thay'll have to deal with it for years to come. Such a sad state of affair, isn't it?
Even Aamir Khan Was Trolled
Just a few weeks ago, Aamir Khan got trolled for posting this picture with his daughter as a lot of his followers called it 'inappropriate.'
