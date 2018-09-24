 »   »   »  Sunny Leone Was Offered A Role In Game Of Thrones; Here's Why She Refused To Do It!

Sunny's Reaction On Being Offered Game Of Thrones

"I got this message one day. This guy's like, ‘I know it's really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones', and I was like Oh my God! No Way!

But Wait, There's A Funny Twist

Sunny revealed that the offer eventually turned out to be a fake one. She added,"And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!"

On A Related Note

The actress recently unveiled her first ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. At the event, Sunny said, "Women should speak up for themselves. They should say whatever they feel and do whatever they want to do.Every girl should pursue their passion and follow their dreams. And these small choices will strengthen our women and will make them more confident."

What's Next On Her Platter?

She will be seen in the upcoming season of her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.