Sunny Leone Was Offered A Role In Game Of Thrones; Here's Why She Refused To Do It!

    Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows and enjoys an immense fan-following across the globe. While any actor would kill to be a part of it, Sunny Leone on the other hand, did something shocking! Curious to know what? Well, it so happened that the actress was apparently offered a role in the show, but she turned it down.

    Recently while speaking to Free Press Journal, Sunny shared that even though, she was excited about the opportunity, she didn't take it up. Before you folks start scratching your head to guess the reason hear it from Sunny herself-

    Sunny's Reaction On Being Offered Game Of Thrones

    "I got this message one day. This guy's like, ‘I know it's really last minute, but we want to cast you for a role in Game Of Thrones', and I was like Oh my God! No Way!

    But Wait, There's A Funny Twist

    Sunny revealed that the offer eventually turned out to be a fake one. She added,"And then they sent the IMDB link to see who it was and then... It was fake!"

    On A Related Note

    The actress recently unveiled her first ever wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Delhi. At the event, Sunny said, "Women should speak up for themselves. They should say whatever they feel and do whatever they want to do.Every girl should pursue their passion and follow their dreams. And these small choices will strengthen our women and will make them more confident."

    What's Next On Her Platter?

    She will be seen in the upcoming season of her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

    Read more about: sunny leone game of thrones
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 13:59 [IST]
