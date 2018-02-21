 »   »   » Super 30: An UNRECOGNIZABLE Hrithik Roshan Caught Selling Papads On The Streets Of Jaipur!

Hrithik Roshan who was last seen playing a blind man seeking revenge for his deceased wife in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, will now be seen in an altogether new avatar in Vikas Bahl's Super 30.
The film is based on the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar of 'Super 30' fame. The shooting schedule of Super 30 had kicked off at Benares and now the team is busy filming in Jaipur. We came across some more inside pictures from the sets which will leave you quite surprised. Check them out here...
Caught In The Act
In the above picture, Hrithik has taken to the streets of Jaipur to sell some papads. Well, we are quite surprised with this new avatar of his!
It's Hard To Recognize Hrithik
The actor is seen sporting undone beard and shabby clothes, topped with a gamcha and could easily pass off as a commoner!
Mrunal Thakur To Play Hrithik's Love Interest
The makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur who rose to fame with the popular TV soap 'Kumkum Bhagya' to essay the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest.
The Story Of Super 30
Director Vikas Bahl was earlier quoted as saying, "Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."
Anand Kumar Is Elated That Hrithik Will Portray His Life On Screen
He was quoted as saying, "I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey."
Meanwhile, Vikas Bahl had further added, "Truth, they say, is stranger than fiction. Anand sir's life story is the most beautiful and shocking example of it. His mission to share his knowledge and educate children to get them and their families out of poverty is unprecedented. Fighting circumstances, lack of resources and the system that only wanted to pull him down, he is the true hero of today's India. I'm excited to take his story to the world."
Super 30 is slated to release on 25th January, 2019.