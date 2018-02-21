 »   »   » Super 30: An UNRECOGNIZABLE Hrithik Roshan Caught Selling Papads On The Streets Of Jaipur!

Caught In The Act

In the above picture, Hrithik has taken to the streets of Jaipur to sell some papads. Well, we are quite surprised with this new avatar of his!



It's Hard To Recognize Hrithik

The actor is seen sporting undone beard and shabby clothes, topped with a gamcha and could easily pass off as a commoner!



Mrunal Thakur To Play Hrithik's Love Interest

The makers have roped in Mrunal Thakur who rose to fame with the popular TV soap 'Kumkum Bhagya' to essay the role of Hrithik Roshan's love interest.



The Story Of Super 30

Director Vikas Bahl was earlier quoted as saying, "Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."



Anand Kumar Is Elated That Hrithik Will Portray His Life On Screen

He was quoted as saying, "I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey."

