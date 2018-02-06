 »   »   » Super 30 FIRST LOOK! Get Ready For Some Math With Hrithik Roshan As Prof. Anand Kumar

Gear Up For The Maths Classes, Folks!

We must some that Duggu looks quite dashing in his rugged avatar and we just can't wait to see his other looks from the film. With heavy beard and grey eyes, Hrithik looks every bit of a serious mathematician.



Lights, Camera & Action

The shooting for this film has commenced in Varanasi today. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the actor will be heading to Bhopal and Patna in the coming months where he will shoot for around 10 days each. The last schedule will be in Bihar's capital, in May, but Patna and other cities will be recreated in Mumbai where a major portion of the film will be shot on the set.



An Auspicious Start

Earlier, Hrithik had posted on Twitter, "On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami, I am beginning my journey of Super 30 where I am playing a teacher for the first time. May the Goddess of learning bless this effort."



What Super 30 Is All About!

The film tells the life story of mathematician Anand Kumar who tutors kids of impoverished families to pass IIT entrance exam. Well, that surely makes up for an interesting watch on screen! Reportedly, the movie based on Kumar's biography Super 30: Changing The World 30 Students at a Time, will narrate Anand's rise to fame as the founder of the Super 30 program. The film is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, and Shibasish Sarkar.



About 15000 Potential Actors Had Auditioned To Play Super 30 Alongside Hrithik

Casting director Mukesh Chhabria had said, " "We want to cast kids in the age group of 15-17 and have auditioned over 15,000. The hunt started a few months ago after zeroing in on potential actors from Bihar, Varanasi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Delhi. After a series of selections, we brought the number down to 400, then, 200, 150 and now, 78 kids with whom we are conducting workshops for the final 30 that we hope to finalize in a month's time,



He had further added, "We want kids who look as real as those from the institute. For that, we went to the interiors, slums and several NGOs. You can't teach kids how to act, all we could do is give them the basic confidence to perform."







Time Will Remember This Film, Says The Real Anand Kumar

Meanwhile, the real math wizard Anand Kumar took to his social media handle and posted: "Time keeps moving. It never stops. It doesn't tire. It keeps changing from one extreme to another, difficult to joy, but maintains its march taking everything in its stride. It can never be made captive or controlled, as it has its own pace. It goes on and on, changing direction as it wills.



Just imagine, how eight years elapsed since famous script writer Sanjeev Dutta first drew the sketch of the script for the film on my life. This is how time flies, at times without giving any inkling of its pace. Just a year from now on November 23, 2018, the film will be released. I have full faith on my team. The way the entire team is engrossed in the project, working day in and day out, I am confident time will always remember this film."





