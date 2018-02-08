 »   »   » Super 30: Hrithik Roshan's First Look Has IMPRESSED Anand Kumar; Here's What He Has To Say!

Hrithik Roshan First Look in Super 30 RELEASED | FilmiBeat

Hrithik Roshan who recently revealed his look from Super 30, has received a thumbs up from Anand Kumar- the man on whose life story the film is based upon.

Witnessing Hrithik's look, Kumar got nostalgic and took a walk down the memory lane reliving his student days. Hrithik Roshan is all set to play Anand Kumar onscreen recreating for the very first time a real-life story on celluloid.

Anand Kumar also shared on social media his happiness on Super 30 commencing its shoot. He wrote, "There is a popular saying: "A thousand-mile journey begins with first step." But I often tell my students that it is important to take the first step right before embarking on thousand-mile journey. Really, the way Super 30 film Director Vikas Bahl has today started the shooting of the film in Varanasi, it is worth appreciating.



Barely a few moments ago when Bahl sent me the snap of the first look of Hrithik Roshan before the start of shooting, I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there".



Earlier while speaking about why Hrithik is an apt choice to portray him on the big screen, Kumar had said, "I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas(Bahl) with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do."



Hrithik has kick-started the shoot in Varanasi post which he will be heading to Bhopal and Patna.



The actor is leaving no stone unturned to step into the shoe of his character as testimony to which is seen in the first look.



Super 30 has been accumulating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The film narrates the story of mathematician Anand Kumar who tutors kids of impoverished families to pass IIT entrance exam.



Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

