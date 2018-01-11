 »   »   » Super 30: Real Life Anand Kumar Celebrates Hrithik Roshan's Birthday

Hrithik Roshan who turned a year old yesterday received birthday wishes from all quarters. While one would expect Bollywood biggies to pour in wishes, mathematician Anand Kumar too celebrated the actor's birthday with Super 30 team in a unique way.

The actor who will be next seen starring in his first biopic based on the life of Anand Kumar shares a cordial bond with the mathematician. Anand celebrated the actor's birthday along with the team of Super 30 and members of Hrithik Roshan's fan clubs.



The mathematics genius took to Twitter to share the celebration saying, "अभी कुछ देर पहले सुपर 30 परिवार और रितिक रौशन फैन्स क्लब के बच्चों ने रितिक रौशन के जन्मदिवस पर एक कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया | रितिक जी हमलोगों की शुभकामनायें हमेशा आपके साथ हैं |". Check out the pictures here...



For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher's character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.



The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming film Super 30.



One of the most anticipated films, Hrithik Roshan fans are super excited to watch their beloved character as a maths teacher.



Anand Kumar was earlier quoted as saying, "I trust Vikas Bahl with my life story and I believe that he will make a heartfelt film. I am a rooted guy so I feel some level of an emotional quotient is required to live my life on screen. I have seen that in Hrithik - on and off screen. I have full faith in his capabilities."



Vikas Bahl, truly inspired by Anand Kumar's initiative, too had added, "Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."



Hrithik is also prepping hard to pick up the Bihari lingo for his character in Super 30.



Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film will showcase the life of Patna based mathematician, Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.