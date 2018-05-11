 »   »   » Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Investigation Into Sridevi’s Death!

Sridevi: Supreme Court Rejects the plea seeking into probe । FilmiBeat

Sridevi lost her life on February 24, 2018 as she accidentally drowned in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai and her sudden demise was absolutely shocking nonetheless. Also, the Dubai authorities confirmed that the cause of her death was due to "accidental drowning" as she lost consciousness, and the post mortem report stated the same.

However, a small time film-maker Sunil Singh, who directed the movie Game Of Ayodhya, filed a plea to the Supreme Court to look into the case and investigate Sridevi's death and the SC took up the hearing today. The Judge rejected his plea by saying, "We had already dismissed two petitions on the same issue. We can't interfere."

Sunil Singh's petition was first rejected in March 2018 when he approached the Delhi High Court and now has been rejected by the Supreme Court as well. His argument along with the lawyer Vikas Singh today at the SC stood on these grounds - Sridevi had Rs 240 Crore insurance policy on her name in Oman, and the condition was that the money would be released only if she died in anywhere inside UAE.

Sunil Singh also provided his own investigation report of Sridevi's death as he was in Dubai back then, and provided his findings to the Judge after speaking to the hotel staff, management and other employees. However, the Supreme Court Judge has rejected his plea as it wasn't strong enough to stand in court, and we have no idea from where he got the 240 Crores insurance policy information from, which is absurd. Why would anyone make an insurance policy for dying in the UAE?

Also Read: Cannes 2018: Deepika Padukone SLAYS It Like A Boss! View Pictures