 »   »   » Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Investigation Into Sridevi’s Death!

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 as she drowned in a bathtub at the hotel in Dubai and her untimely demise sent shock waves all across the country. While some believed that she indeed died due to drowning and the post mortem report also confirmed the same, there are several others who questioned the report and believe in conspiracy theories stating that something is afoul and fishy regarding her death.

A small time film-maker, Sunil Singh who directed the movie Game Of Ayodhya, filed a petition to the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into Sridevi's death and reports state that the Supreme Court is likely to hear the plea today on May 11, 2018. It is also reported that Sunil Singh along with his lawyer have all his documents and proof ready to show it to the Judge and convince him to launch an investigation into Sridevi's death.

The point that Sunil Singh plans to showcase the Judge is that; he too was present in Dubai during Sridevi's death and personally gathered information from the hotel staff, management and other employees and will showcase the differences that was reported to the media as his information shows a completely different picture.

Also, Sunil Singh had first appealed for an investigation into Sridevi's death at the Delhi High Court in March 2018 and the Court had rejected his petition and only then he went to the Supreme Court stating that Sridevi's death is of national interest. We now wonder how Supreme Court will react to the plea and it'll be interesting to see how the case will unfold. Stay tuned for more only on FilmiBeat.

