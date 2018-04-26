 »   »   » Worst feeling Ever! Surveen Chawla Felt Demotivated Because Of A Star Kid Once; Details Inside

Surveen Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Hate Story 2 in 2014. She quit Television in 2010 after doing daily soaps like Kahin Toh Hoga, Kasauti Zindagi Ki and Kaajal. In a recent interview to HT, Surveen talked about nepotism in Bollywood and how she was replaced by a star kid once and much more.

The stunning actress said, ''One doesn't need to have a godfather. It's just that everybody in the industry needs to open up to more people. Your eyes need to be able to see that there is talent in people, and it doesn't depend on where they come from. I say this absolutely bluntly, because I feel chances should be given to more people, not just one or two or five. The creation of opportunities is very less in our country."

She further added, "People sitting up there, who have the background of the industry, don't want to open their eyes! There are only, say, five people they work with. I can't get my head around this sometimes. You need to widen your sight and horizons as there's so much talent out there. One should have the courage and vision to pick people for the characters, and try new people."

Surveen also revealed that she was replaced by a star kid once, ''Yes, it did happen with me once. Trust me, it's one of the worst feelings, and made me feel demotivated. It happened about six years back, when I was making my [TV to films] transition. I was not scared even though I had left TV at the peak of my career.''

''But in the middle of this transition, when I was stepping up, I was thrown back down. For what reason? The question is not of my talent, but about somebody who had better contacts; that's it. It took me sometime to come out of it, but then other things happened, and it instilled confidence back in me,'' she concluded.

Also Read: S*xual Favours Are Demanded! Shatrughan Sinha Defends Saroj Khan; Reveals Truth About Casting Couch