 »   »   »  Survivor Who Was Allegedly Raped By Producer Karim Morani: I Don't Know How SRK Could Work With Him

Karim Morani Forced Her To Drink Wine & Raped Her

She told Republic TV, "Morani came home around 7pm with a bottle of wine. I didn't drink but he forced me to drink. Next thing I know, I wake up at 4am. I was numb and shocked. Physically and mentally, I was in a state of shock. Karim was not there. I saw there were marks on my body when I woke up."

He Just Laughed Off When She Confronted Him

"I found the courage and called him the next day. I confronted him and asked him - what did you do to me? I told him I'd call his wife and brother. He just laughed over the phone. Can't forget that laughter. I felt helpless. I was 21."

He Clicked Her Pictures & Threatened To Get Her Killed By The Underworld

"Morani told me he clicked my pictures. He said if you try and call anyone, I'll get you killed by the underworld. Morani was linked to the underworld."

The Dilwale Episode

The survivor further revealed later in 2015, he called her to Hyderabad Ramoji Film City during the shoot of Dilwale. When she said she can't come, Morani threatened her to circulate her pictures. She told Republic TV, "He calls me and says I want you to come over here. I said I cannot as I had my family over. He threatened me that he would circulate the pictures and send it to my family. I lied and had to go for a day and I went. He did not let me get out of the room and sneaked me in. It was on the top floor and the rooms were not aligned, it was always like zig zag. He told me the opposite side was Shah Rukh and the other side was Varun Dhawan and there was Rohit Shetty on the other side."



When she was probed about the cast being there in the hotel, the survivor further added, "Yes, they were all in the hotel. But the problem is I think they were all shooting and I would not know what time they came. Even the food he would just order in the room."

'I Don't Know How Shahrukh Can Work With Him'

She further questioned how Shahrukh Khan can work with a guy like Morani. She told the channel, "I do not know how Shah Rukh Khan can work with him. I do not intend to drag him in. But how can anyone work with someone who has underworld links and is connected to the 2G scam."