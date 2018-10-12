India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Survivor Who Was Allegedly Raped By Producer Karim Morani: I Don't Know How SRK Could Work With Him

Survivor Who Was Allegedly Raped By Producer Karim Morani: I Don't Know How SRK Could Work With Him

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The #MeToo movement has gained its momentum in India ever since Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta bravely spoke about how Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please'. Since then, a lot of women have named and shamed many known faces from the industry which includes names like Sajid Khan, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl, Kailash Kher, Subhash Ghai amongst others have been called out for their sexual misconduct.

    Now Shahrukh Khan's producer-friend Karim Morani's name has resurfaced in an interview. The survivor, who is a Delhi-based aspiring actor, had claimed in her petition that she was threatened and raped by the 'Chennai Express' producer Morani for almost six months between 2015 and 2016. She also alleged that he could have possibly clicked her nude pictures and circulated them.

    With the #MeToo wave taking the film industry by storm, the survivor narrated the horrifying details for the first time on TV and exposed Morani. While speaking to Republic TV, the survivor shared some chilling details-

    Karim Morani Forced Her To Drink Wine & Raped Her

    She told Republic TV, "Morani came home around 7pm with a bottle of wine. I didn't drink but he forced me to drink. Next thing I know, I wake up at 4am. I was numb and shocked. Physically and mentally, I was in a state of shock. Karim was not there. I saw there were marks on my body when I woke up."

    He Just Laughed Off When She Confronted Him

    "I found the courage and called him the next day. I confronted him and asked him - what did you do to me? I told him I'd call his wife and brother. He just laughed over the phone. Can't forget that laughter. I felt helpless. I was 21."

    He Clicked Her Pictures & Threatened To Get Her Killed By The Underworld

    "Morani told me he clicked my pictures. He said if you try and call anyone, I'll get you killed by the underworld. Morani was linked to the underworld."

    The Dilwale Episode

    The survivor further revealed later in 2015, he called her to Hyderabad Ramoji Film City during the shoot of Dilwale. When she said she can't come, Morani threatened her to circulate her pictures. She told Republic TV, "He calls me and says I want you to come over here. I said I cannot as I had my family over. He threatened me that he would circulate the pictures and send it to my family. I lied and had to go for a day and I went. He did not let me get out of the room and sneaked me in. It was on the top floor and the rooms were not aligned, it was always like zig zag. He told me the opposite side was Shah Rukh and the other side was Varun Dhawan and there was Rohit Shetty on the other side."

    When she was probed about the cast being there in the hotel, the survivor further added, "Yes, they were all in the hotel. But the problem is I think they were all shooting and I would not know what time they came. Even the food he would just order in the room."

    'I Don't Know How Shahrukh Can Work With Him'

    She further questioned how Shahrukh Khan can work with a guy like Morani. She told the channel, "I do not know how Shah Rukh Khan can work with him. I do not intend to drag him in. But how can anyone work with someone who has underworld links and is connected to the 2G scam."

    Karim Morani is currently out on anticipatory bail.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan karim morani
    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue