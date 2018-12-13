English
 »   »   »  Sushant Singh Rajput Praises EX-GF Ankita Lokhande's First Look As 'Jhalkari Bai' From Manikarnika

Sushant Singh Rajput Praises EX-GF Ankita Lokhande's First Look As 'Jhalkari Bai' From Manikarnika

By
    It is known to all that Sushant Singh Rajput was in a serious relationship with Ankita Lokhande. However, their relationship went through a rough phase and the lovebirds ended up parting ways. Cut to present, Ankita is gearing up for her debut, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the film which also casts Kangana Ranaut. Ankita Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai, who used to disguise as Rani Laxmibai and fought with the enemies.

    A few minutes ago, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared the first look of Ankita Lokhande and captioned it as saying, "Here is the official look of Actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film- Manikarnika. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai's army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen. #KanganaRanaut @Jisshusengupta @anky1912 @DirKrish @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @KamalJain_TheKJ #Manikarnika so so so proud of you @lokhandeankita."

    Sushant Singh Rajput commented his post and wrotem, "@lokhandeankitait looks absolutely great Ankita. I'm extremely happy to see this. May god bless with lots of success and happiness."
    It's indeed a sweet surprise for all the fans of Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput.

    On a related note, Ankita is super excited for her debut. Not so long ago, she was quoted as saying, "I wanted to give my best for my debut film and I think it has turned out to be great. I loved the entire preparation period because I like learning new things."

    Speaking of her shooting experience, Ankita was quoted as saying, "Horse riding is something I wanted to do for the longest time and this film gave me the opportunity to do it. The sword fighting sequences are amazing; I didn't know that I had this talent in me until I performed it. This film has turned out to be my dream debut."

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
