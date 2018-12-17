 »   »   »  Sushant Singh Rajput: Audience Appreciation Encourages Me

Sushant Singh Rajput is happy with the response to his recently released film Kedarnath and he says it encourages him to do better. The film that marked the debut of Sara Ali Khan opened at Rs 7.25 crore and got mixed reviews from critics. It released on December 7.

Sushant played the role of a Muslim porter in the Abhishek Kapoor-directed film, that was set against the backdrop of Uttarkhand floods. "I am really happy with the audience response (to 'Kedarnath') . When an actor's work gets appreciated it really feels good and it only gives encouragement," Sushant told reporters here Sunday night at the Star Screen Awards 2018.

He added he is happy that people are appreciating the minute details of the film. "As an actor or as a filmmaker, all we want is that whatever we wanted to say should reach the audience."

Meanwhile, when asked about praising the look of his former actor girlfriend Ankita Lokhande from her Bollywood debut film, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, he said, "I saw the picture and I really liked it. I wanted to congratulate her and so I did it."

Sushant had liked and commented on casting director Mukesh Chabbra's post on Instagram, who had shared Ankita's look from the Kangana Ranaut-starrer film.

Sushant had commented on the post saying, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness."

To which Ankita had then replied" "Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same." When prodded further if he personally congratulated Ankita, Sushant said, "I am the same person on digital platform as in real life. I am myself there on social media. So the comment that I made on that post was not to show off but I really wanted to congratulate her. She also replied to my comment then. I feel there wasn't a need for any separate conversation."

Ankita, who arrived minutes after Sushant at Star Screen awards, said, "No comments", when asked about Sushant's comment on Instagram praising her look from Manikarnika.

"I am super excited for my film and I hope everyone likes my character of Jhalkari Bai. I am hoping for the best. I hope and wish people like the film," she added.