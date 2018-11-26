 »   »   »  What A Dedication! Sushant Singh Rajput Shot In Chilling Water For Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath is one of the most awaited films of the year. The love story which is set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods of 2013, has been shot in real locations of Kedarnath facing multiple issues owing to the weather.

While visiting the pilgrimage site is a long hike for anyone, Sushant Singh Rajput had to prepare in advance to essay a pithoo (porter) who carries pilgrims on his back to help them get a darshan of Lord Shiva. If that wasn't enough, he was also required to get into the icy cold waters for a sequence that took hours to shoot.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, director Abhishek Kapoor said, "Sushant is very strong mentally and physically. Not everybody can lift huge weights on their back and climb the mountain. As an actor, Sushant shows lot of dedication to his character, but this time it has been very demanding on him physically.

On certain days during our shoot in Uttarakhand, the temperature would drop to two-three degrees and he would have to get wet. He would be shivering in the cold while everyone else around would be wearing jackets and gloves. Undeterred by the topography and freezing cold weather, he would go on shooting."

Sushant Singh Rajput also shared about shooting in the chilling weather saying, "A thorough research and training is always necessary for characters in movies like these. I'm glad the team was more than helpful to guide me through the training. The vibe of Kedarnath and the thought of divine values in the work of pithoos only added to my motivation".

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.