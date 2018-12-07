 »   »   »  Sushant Singh Rajput & Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Sonchiriya Teaser Is Out! Watch It Here

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The teaser of Sonchiriya starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Manoj Bajpayee is out and it's as gripping as it gets. It's been some time since we got to see a gang of dacoits wrecking death and destruction on the silver screen and Sonchiriya gives it to the audience on a silver platter. Right from the start to the end, the bandook-wielding dacoits will give you chills like never before.
It's such an amazing teaser, right? Sushant Singh Rajput looks like a total gangster in this one and so do Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana. Bhumi Pednekar has also done an excellent job and we're sure that Sonchiriya will be a hit at the box office when it hits the theatres in February 2019.
Sushant Singh Rajput opened up about Sonchiriya by saying that he had to learn the local dialect of Chambal and spoke to a lot of people in and around the area just to understand their body language, mannerisms and way of life.
"Shooting for Abhishek Chaubey's film is on full swing. I came here in Chambal early to do a bit of warm up for the film. Visiting ravines, talking to locals, working on dialect and inflection and a bit of cut-off from everything before the shoot helps keep the right things in perspective," said Sushant Singh Rajput.
