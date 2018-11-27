 »   »   »  Sushmita Sen's Birthday Celebration Was All Things Love; Courtesy BF Rohman Shawl & Family!

Love is in the air for Sushmita Sen! The actress is dating model Rohman Shawl and 'Rohman-cing life' as she calls it. Buzz is that the couple met at a fashion event few months ago and hit it off instantly. Later, Rohman was also spotted bonding with Sushmita's kids. Of late, the duo have been frequently indulging in PDA on social media and Sushmita's love-soaked posts for him is making us go 'awww'.

Recently, the actress celebrated her 43rd birthday in Dubai with her family and beau Rohman. She later took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the celebration and captioned them as, "I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa's lap!!!😍😁💃🏻🎉❤️ perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!!❤️💋🙏😀💃🏻 Sharing #birthday #memories #ilborro #dubai #friends #family #happiness #love & a super blessed #birthdaygirl 😇💃🏻🎵🎉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋 @rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl 😍."

Maa & Beti Sushmita is seen curling up on her Maa Shubra's lap and it's such a cute moment. The Sens Sushmita, her daughter Alisah and brother Rajeev Sen get goofy for a frame. Sibling Love Sushmita's adorable click with her brother Rajeev has cuteness written all over it. We Are A Family Sushmita strikes a pose with beau Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah. Sushmita's 'Sweet 16' cake! What caught our attention is the picture on the cake which features Sushmita sharing an 'adorable' kiss with her 'jaan'! Hey There! Sushmita squeezes into the frame with her mommy dearest and sibling. The 'Love' Of Her Life Finally, we have Sushmita posing for a love-soaked picture with her beau and we are totally floored!

