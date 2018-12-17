English
Sushmita Sen Congratulates Miss Universe 2018 Winner Catriona Gray With An Adorable Post!

By
    Sushmita Sen made the nation proud when she became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe in the year 1994. It's been 24 years since that historic achievement but the actress still feels connected to be pageant as it holds a special place in her heart.

    sushmita

    Last night, Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned as Miss Universe 2018. Soon, Sushmita took to her Twitter page to congratulate the beauty queen. The actress wrote a heart-felt message that read, "Congratulations #Philippines Another richly deserved victory A stunning & well spoken #MissUniverse2018 Catriona Gray Mahal Kita from Sush Mita I love you guys!!!!"

    Interestingly, In 1994, when Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe, the competition was hosted by the Philippines. Hence, she has a special place in her heart for the country. 

    Catriona bagged the 2018 Miss Universe crown after beating contestants from 93 countries. Post the win, said she wore red because "when I was 13 my mom said she had a dream that I would win Miss Universe in a red dress." She further revealed her mom cried when they saw each other after she won the competition, the 67th Miss Universe pageant.

    Gray said, "My heart is filled with so much gratitude. There were moments of doubt where I felt overwhelmed and I felt the pressure."

    Mumbai's Nehal Chudasama, who represented India at the pageant failed to make it to the Top 20, but congratulated the new Miss Universe on social media.

    She wrote, "Congratulations to the New Miss Universe from the Philippines ~@catriona_gray ❤India loves you❤
    What a journey it has been! I can't redeem my feelings in words here. All i want to say is HEARTY THANKS to each and every one of you. i feel honoured reading your Messages, comments and posts, Thankyou for all the love and respect. We won hearts.❤ Jai Hind."

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 17:12 [IST]
