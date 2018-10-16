 »   »   »  Sushmita Sen On The #MeToo Movement: 'Justice Is Finally Prevailing & It Makes Me Proud'!

There Must Be Some Truth To It, Says Sushmita Sen

"It's just the beginning. We need to listen and believe. You have to understand the simple truth that when one person blames another, you may question it. But when 50 people blame the same person, there must be some truth to it," she said to HT.

Justice Will Prevail!

"You should listen to people and give them a fair hearing; justice will prevail. Well done, women and men who are supporting the movement. It's about time."

It Makes Me feel Proud As A Woman!

"I am very proud of everyone. And there's no gender bias. I think the fact that people are standing up and expressing themselves is so powerful. I've gotten to see that in my lifetime, and it makes me very proud as a woman," Sushmita Sen summed it up.

The #MeToo Movement

The #MeToo movement is gathering steam in India and several top names have been exposed for all the ills that they have done towards women. Also, it looks like there are many more skeletons that would tumble out of the closet pretty soon as women no longer want to remain quite about the issue and it's #TimesUp for the harassers.