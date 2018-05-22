 »   »   » HORRIFIC! Sushmita Sen Reveals She Got MOLESTED By A Young Boy; Here's How She Taught Him A Lesson

Sushmita Says A 15-year-old Boy Tried To Molest Her

"I was at an awards function, you were there as well. A 15-year-old... 15! And because there were so many men, he thought I wouldn't figure out who it was. That's why I tell you, learn something regarding self-defence, it makes you very alert."

Sushmita Grabbed Him By His Neck

She further revealed, "So I grabbed his hand, and I was so shocked when I pulled him up, that he was a little boy. 15 years old. Typically for a misbehaviour like that I could've taken lots of other actions. But because it was a 15-year-old boy, I grabbed him by his neck, as if I was saying hello to him."

Sushmita Let The Boy Go After Confrontation

"I took him for a walk in front of the crowd and told him, ‘If I make a hue and cry about this, your life will be over bachcha.' (He said) ‘I didn't do', I told him, ‘You did it, acknowledge it.' (He said) 'I'm sorry.' 'Do you know your life would be over.' (He said) 'I promise it will never happen.' 'No, if it does, I've seen your face, now get out of here.'"

Wondering Why Did She Let Him Go?

"That's the difference, I recognised in a 15-year-old boy that he's not been taught that this kind of (behaviour) is not entertainment. It's very big mistake. It can cost you the rest of your life."

But Sushmita Doesn’t Feel The Same About ‘Grown-ups’

"But to grown men who are in our country indulging in worse and gangrapes, they should be hanged without a doubt.

There should be no understanding of mercy for it, start hanging them and you'll understand what are the consequences, whether you are in a city or a village. This I strongly believe. And then we'll think of mercy in a better place to live."

Sushmita Also Admitted That Even Actresses Are Unsafe..

"In small cities, they are surely unsafe because their news doesn't reach you (media). But I am a woman, and I have been in the public eye for 25 years. So many times people think, ‘What would you know what happens to women in our country? You have bodyguards around you, all these facilities to protect you.'

She Continued..

"Where you are eve-teased by two, we as women in the public eye, even with 10 bodyguards, are dealing with hundreds of men that have often managed to misbehave with us. And we know exactly how it happens in this country, trust me, in volumes."