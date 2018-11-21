 »   »   »  Sushmita Sen Wanted This Birthday Gift From Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Here's What He Did Next!

It's the season of love for our B-town celebs! With some of them getting hitched and others coming out in public about their relationships, happy news have been pouring in one after the other. Love has knocked the door of Sushmita Sen's heart as well; courtesy model Rohman Shawl. The actress who has been always been keeping her personal life under wraps, doesn't mind posting lovey-dovey pictures with her beau.

The actress who turned a year older on 19th November, received a special gift from Roman and it's dropping some major boyfriend goals. Scroll down to read-

Rohman's Birthday Gift For His 'Jaan' On Sushmita's request, Roman shaved off his beard and shared his clean-shaven picture on Instagram. He captioned it as, "She wanted it clean, she got it." Rohman Wished Her With Those Three Magical Words Earlier, Rohman had wished his lady love with this adorable picture and captioned it as, "Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan ❤️ I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !!#SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!" Sushmita Too Had Professed Her Love For Him Reposting his picture, Sushmita had wrote back, "I LOVE YOU MOREEEEE MY JAAN) 😍💋❤️💃🏻🎵 yours, Birthday Girl!!!😉🎉💃🏻 #myfirstrepost." Wedding Bells For This Much-In-Love Couple? Reacting to wedding speculations, Sushmita had posted on her Instagram page, "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain" #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman'cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid#sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!"

With their adorable posts and work-out videos featuring them, Sushmita and Rohman are painting the town red with their love. And yes, we are totally rooting for this lovely couple!

