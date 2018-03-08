 »   »   » Sushmita Sen Describes Women’s Day In The Best Possible Way!

The gorgeous Sushmita Sen sent out a heartfelt Women's Day post on her Instagram handle and it describes the special day in the best way possible. The former Miss Universe adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010 and her life has completely changed for the good since then. She takes the little girls out on a holiday often and teaches them the values of life.

Coming back to the Women's Day message, Sushmita Sen posted, "Women can't be defined generically, even when mentioned collectively!!! To truly celebrate a woman, it's important to accept all 'her' nuanced differences, her innate strength, momentary vulnerabilities & yes strength again! it's often said, 'women are complicated' well, imagine going through a lifetime of fast paced changes, physically, biologically, emotionally, socially...then realise, just how uncomplicated a 'woman' actually makes it all look!!!"

She further said, "She's not perfect, but gives it 'HER' all, she's born with a heart of a nurturer, with the 'Will' to be a provider. She's #shakti not for the lack of fear but for owning courage inspite of it! She's a force of nature, that drives the seasons..no matter what the role, resilient until the very end! Dugga Dugga #HappyWomensDay what a privilege to be born a woman!!!"

"With love & kisses, Alisah, Renée & yours truly!!! I love you guys!!! Load more comments official_abhijeet_kambleHappy woman day o_fairy_dusted_oOh, saying we are complicated is a compliment! Only the toughest puzzles are interesting! So here's to one day out of 365 for celebrating all our complicated selves!," Sushmita summed it up.

