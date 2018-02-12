 »   »   » Did Swara Bhaskar Really Go Under The Knife? Here's The Truth!

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar jokingly said that she opted for a cosmetic surgery during a comedy show and rumourmongers created a story of their own saying that she indeed went under the knife.



Just For Laughs

An irated Swara, clarifued that she answered all the questions in a funny manner as it was a talk show and there's not an ounce of truth in it.



Sad Scenes

It's sad to see that even jokes are taken seriously and creating their own spin according to their wishes.



So True

It's good that Swara Bhaskar clarified her stance about the issue, else the rumourmongers would have created another story by the end of the day.



Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhaskar will next be seen in the upcoming chick flick, Veere Di Wedding.



Starcast

Veere Di Wedding stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.



Director's Cut

Veere Di Wedding is the directorial debut of Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor.

