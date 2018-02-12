 »   »   » Did Swara Bhaskar Really Go Under The Knife? Here's The Truth!

Did Swara Bhaskar Really Go Under The Knife? Here's The Truth!

Swara Bhaskar was on a comedy show and answered all questions in a funny manner but little did she know that her jokes would be misinterpreted. During the show, Swara jokingly revealed that she opted for cosmetic surgery and rumourmongers held on to that and created a spin of their own. However, she refuted the claims and clarified her stance by saying,

"I didn't think anything was happening. I was answering questions candidly and in jest since we were on a comedy show. When asked about how I lost weight, I spoke about how I was so worried about weight loss that I did everything from working out in the gym to the Keto diet to naturopathy to Fat Freezing - which is a non invasive method of spot fat reduction. I have no shame in talking about this. I'm an actor and I was working towards a role. It is my job to work towards looking and being the part I have to play."

Swara Bhaskar jokingly said that she opted for a cosmetic surgery during a comedy show and rumourmongers created a story of their own saying that she indeed went under the knife.

An irated Swara, clarifued that she answered all the questions in a funny manner as it was a talk show and there's not an ounce of truth in it.

It's sad to see that even jokes are taken seriously and creating their own spin according to their wishes.

It's good that Swara Bhaskar clarified her stance about the issue, else the rumourmongers would have created another story by the end of the day.

Swara Bhaskar will next be seen in the upcoming chick flick, Veere Di Wedding.

Veere Di Wedding stars Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.

Veere Di Wedding is the directorial debut of Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor.

Story first published: Monday, February 12, 2018, 17:29 [IST]
