 »   »   »  Swara Bhaskar Gets Memed As The 'Nirma Girl' On Internet, The Actress Has A HILAROUS Reply!

Nothing Escapes From The Prying Eyes

Swara found herself in several memes which went viral on the internet when she wore a thigh high dress by Atelier Zuhra for the promotion of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.



Oh Yes, We Agree Too

The netizens traced an uncanny resemblance between Swara's look and the girl in a white dress from the famous Nirma commercial.



Did Swara Get Offended For Becoming The Butt Of All Jokes?

Instead of taking offence to the memes, Swara herself joined the fun too. She shared the pictures of herself being compared to Nirma Girl on her Instagram handle where she mentioned that it was her childhood ambition to be the Nirma Girl. Now, that's how supporting of it!



Meanwhile, Swara Is Done With Playing These Characters On Screen

While speaking to a leading daily, Swara revealed that she is done with characters which require her to smoke on screen. She quipped that she had to deal with after effects like nausea and dizziness which she found unbearable.



After preparing thoroughly for her character by practicing smoking right, when she thought she was perfect, her director Shashank Ghosh sprung a surprise on her by making her smoke a cigar for a scene. Swara revealed that it was the worst thing she has ever tasted in her entire life.





