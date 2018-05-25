 »   »   »  Swara Bhaskar Gets Memed As The 'Nirma Girl' On Internet, The Actress Has A HILARIOUS Reply!

Swara Bhaskar REACTS on being COMPARED with Nirma Girl For Her Dress, Check Out | FilmiBeat

Swara Bhaskar who has several power-packed performances will be next seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan- Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. Recently the actress attended the music launch event of the film with her co-stars. What followed next is pretty hilarous.

Swara stepped out in a white dress by Atelier Zuhra for the promotional event. While she looked mesmerizing in the outfit, a certain section of the internet hilariously pointed out her resemblance to the 'Washing Powder Nirma Girl'. Here's what exactly transpired.

Nothing Escapes From The Prying Eyes Swara found herself in several memes which went viral on the internet when she wore a thigh high dress by Atelier Zuhra for the promotion of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

Oh Yes, We Agree Too The netizens traced an uncanny resemblance between Swara's look and the girl in a white dress from the famous Nirma commercial.

Did Swara Get Offended For Becoming The Butt Of All Jokes? Instead of taking offence to the memes, Swara herself joined the fun too. She shared the pictures of herself being compared to Nirma Girl on her Instagram handle where she mentioned that it was her childhood ambition to be the Nirma Girl. Now, that's how supporting of it!

Meanwhile, Swara Is Done With Playing These Characters On Screen While speaking to a leading daily, Swara revealed that she is done with characters which require her to smoke on screen. She quipped that she had to deal with after effects like nausea and dizziness which she found unbearable.

After preparing thoroughly for her character by practicing smoking right, when she thought she was perfect, her director Shashank Ghosh sprung a surprise on her by making her smoke a cigar for a scene. Swara revealed that it was the worst thing she has ever tasted in her entire life.





Speaking about Veere Di Wedding, Swara recently clarified that it's not a feminist film. "Just because people saw four girls who are in a certain urban setting being realistic to what young urban working women, what their lifestyle is... a lot of us who come from this background, we do curse, we do drink..,"to which her co-star Sonam Kapoor further added, "And we are sexually active. We are not sitting waiting till we get married."



Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on 1st June.





