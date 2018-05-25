 »   »   »  Swara Bhaskar Gets Memed As The 'Nirma Girl' On Internet, The Actress Has A HILARIOUS Reply!

Related Articles
- Veere Di Wedding Song Tareefan Is Out! Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Look Hip N' Happening!
- Why Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Avoided Commenting On Saroj Khan's Casting Couch Remarks?
- Veere Di Wedding Trailer Is So Vibrant, Extravagant & Larger Than Life! Watch It Here
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Move To London After Wedding? The Couple Buy A House In The UK
- Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Kill It In Veere Di Wedding Song Shoot!
- Did Swara Bhaskar Really Go Under The Knife? Here's The Truth!
- Reasons For Backlash Against Swara Are Warped: Tillotama Shome
- Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Swara Bhaskar's Open Letter Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene!
- CONTROVERSIAL! Deepika Padukone THRASHES Swara Bhaskar Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene & Her Vag*na Rant
- Didn't Have Any Bad Intention Or Malice In My Heart: Swara Bhaskar On Her Open Letter For Padmaavat
- SICK! Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Swara Bhaskar For Padmaavat; She Says You Suggest I Go Get Myself Raped
- Padmaavat Jauhar Scene: Deepika Padukone SLAMS Swara Bhaskar Over Her Vag*na Rant & She Has A Point!
Swara Bhaskar who has several power-packed performances will be next seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan- Sonam Kapoor starrer Veere Di Wedding. Recently the actress attended the music launch event of the film with her co-stars. What followed next is pretty hilarous.
Swara stepped out in a white dress by Atelier Zuhra for the promotional event. While she looked mesmerizing in the outfit, a certain section of the internet hilariously pointed out her resemblance to the 'Washing Powder Nirma Girl'. Here's what exactly transpired.
Nothing Escapes From The Prying Eyes
Swara found herself in several memes which went viral on the internet when she wore a thigh high dress by Atelier Zuhra for the promotion of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.
Oh Yes, We Agree Too
The netizens traced an uncanny resemblance between Swara's look and the girl in a white dress from the famous Nirma commercial.
Did Swara Get Offended For Becoming The Butt Of All Jokes?
Instead of taking offence to the memes, Swara herself joined the fun too. She shared the pictures of herself being compared to Nirma Girl on her Instagram handle where she mentioned that it was her childhood ambition to be the Nirma Girl. Now, that's how supporting of it!
Meanwhile, Swara Is Done With Playing These Characters On Screen
While speaking to a leading daily, Swara revealed that she is done with characters which require her to smoke on screen. She quipped that she had to deal with after effects like nausea and dizziness which she found unbearable.
After preparing thoroughly for her character by practicing smoking right, when she thought she was perfect, her director Shashank Ghosh sprung a surprise on her by making her smoke a cigar for a scene. Swara revealed that it was the worst thing she has ever tasted in her entire life.
Speaking about Veere Di Wedding, Swara recently clarified that it's not a feminist film. "Just because people saw four girls who are in a certain urban setting being realistic to what young urban working women, what their lifestyle is... a lot of us who come from this background, we do curse, we do drink..,"to which her co-star Sonam Kapoor further added, "And we are sexually active. We are not sitting waiting till we get married."
Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on 1st June.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.