 »   »   »  #MeToo: Sawara Bhaskar Praises Rahul Gandhi, 'He's The Only Politician To Support The Movement'

Swara Bhaskar Is Impressed By Rahul Gandhi's Tweet On The #MeToo Movement

"The only national leader & politician to have come out in support of #MeToo and the brave women who are claiming their stories and naming their perpetrators. Thank you @RahulGandhi & hope other leaders take note & follow suit. Zero tolerance for sexual predators. #creditwheredue."

Swara Bhaskar Thanked Politician Sachin Pilot

"Thank you @SachinPilot Had missed seeing this! Thank you for your support. We hope that politicians of this country commit to zero tolerance for sexual predators. Hope other leaders are taking note. #creditwheredue #MeToo." Sachin Pilot had tweeted, "More power to the glorious and valiant women of India, who are braving through their own experiences to speak up for the rest! We salute your exemplary courage, which is an example for the rest to emulate, to fight and to change the order of the world around us! #MeToo."

Swara Bhaskar Thrased Journalist & Politician MJ Akbar

"This account is the heart wrenching tale of the price women pay 4 their desire 2 work, be economically independent & have dreams! @ghazalawahab you & all the girls who found the strength 2 tell their stories r courageous warriors! More power to you all. #SackMJAkbar #MeToo. MJ Akbar was accused of sexual harassment by many women as well.

More Power To The #MeToo Movement, Says Swara Bhaskar

"I'm not disbelieving anyone I don't want to dilute anyone's story. I'm simply saying we MUST be thorough, accurate & true 2 facts about the stories. This is far too crucial a time, & far too important a moment 2 mess up. More strength 2 all courageous ladies speaking up. #MeToo," she said on Twitter.