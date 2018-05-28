 »   »   »  Interesting! Swara Bhaskar Reveals What Happened When She Met Kareena Kapoor For The First Time

I Admire Kareena's Work Ethics

''She has a positive vibe and I enjoyed working with her. I admire her work ethics. In about eight months after the birth of her baby, she was so disciplined about her workout, diet, and fitness.''

She Respects The Director

''Despite being so experienced, she respects the director and even though she expresses her viewpoint, she listens to the director and follows his instructions.''

Behind The Scenes Moments

''We had a ball shooting for VDW. We'd be gossiping and having fun. Director Shashanka Ghosh was like our honorary girlfriend, we gave him that title. Kareena and Shashanka kept ribbing me - while she called me ‘Thinking actor', Shashanka would call me ‘Method Ki Maa'."

Swara Reveals

"I was supposed to be on a diet and every time I cheated, Kareena would complain to Rhea. When I asked her why, she said that she has to tell the truth all the time. As for Sonam, we met on the sets of Raanjhanaa and formed our life-long friendship.''

On Veere Di Wedding

''It offers me an opportunity to play my first lead role in a commercial film. I've mostly been in supporting roles till date. It's a fresh story, something not seen before in mainstream Bollywood. I play Sakshi, a fun, quirky and stylish woman, who took me outside my comfort zone.''

A Winning Combination For Me

''It was a winning combination for me. Till now, I've essayed more rooted and desi characters, different from how I'm in real life. Also, I've never been in a film where your look, clothes and style are so important.''

Rhea Wanted Me To Be Thin

‘'Producer Rhea Kapoor wanted me to be thin, and I told her that the only acting I was doing in this movie is losing weight and wearing fashionable clothes (laughs). Except for cosmetic surgery and liposuction, I did everything to knock off about five kilos and considerable inches.''