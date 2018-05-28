 »   »   »  Interesting! Swara Bhaskar Reveals What Happened When She Met Kareena Kapoor For The First Time

Related Articles
- Swara Bhaskar Gets Memed As The 'Nirma Girl' On Internet, The Actress Has A HILARIOUS Reply!
- Veere Di Wedding Song Tareefan Is Out! Sonam Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Look Hip N' Happening!
- Why Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Avoided Commenting On Saroj Khan's Casting Couch Remarks?
- Veere Di Wedding Trailer Is So Vibrant, Extravagant & Larger Than Life! Watch It Here
- Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Move To London After Wedding? The Couple Buy A House In The UK
- Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Kill It In Veere Di Wedding Song Shoot!
- Did Swara Bhaskar Really Go Under The Knife? Here's The Truth!
- Reasons For Backlash Against Swara Are Warped: Tillotama Shome
- Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Swara Bhaskar's Open Letter Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene!
- CONTROVERSIAL! Deepika Padukone THRASHES Swara Bhaskar Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene & Her Vag*na Rant
- Didn't Have Any Bad Intention Or Malice In My Heart: Swara Bhaskar On Her Open Letter For Padmaavat
- SICK! Vivek Agnihotri SLAMS Swara Bhaskar For Padmaavat; She Says You Suggest I Go Get Myself Raped
The much-awaited film on female bonding, Veere Di Wedding, is set to hit the screens on June 1st. The movie revolves around a gang of four girls, played by Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania. It's a known fact that Sonam, Rhea Kapoor (producer of VDW) and Bebo are not just work friends but real-life BFFs. But did you know that Swara met Kareena Kapoor for the first time on the sets of Veere Di Wedding?
Here's what Swara told a leading daily, ''I had never met Kareena before, so I couldn't be on backslapping terms with her in our first meeting. But we became friendly. She's a team player and great fun to be with.''
I Admire Kareena's Work Ethics
''She has a positive vibe and I enjoyed working with her. I admire her work ethics. In about eight months after the birth of her baby, she was so disciplined about her workout, diet, and fitness.''
She Respects The Director
''Despite being so experienced, she respects the director and even though she expresses her viewpoint, she listens to the director and follows his instructions.''
Behind The Scenes Moments
''We had a ball shooting for VDW. We'd be gossiping and having fun. Director Shashanka Ghosh was like our honorary girlfriend, we gave him that title. Kareena and Shashanka kept ribbing me - while she called me ‘Thinking actor', Shashanka would call me ‘Method Ki Maa'."
Swara Reveals
"I was supposed to be on a diet and every time I cheated, Kareena would complain to Rhea. When I asked her why, she said that she has to tell the truth all the time. As for Sonam, we met on the sets of Raanjhanaa and formed our life-long friendship.''
On Veere Di Wedding
''It offers me an opportunity to play my first lead role in a commercial film. I've mostly been in supporting roles till date. It's a fresh story, something not seen before in mainstream Bollywood. I play Sakshi, a fun, quirky and stylish woman, who took me outside my comfort zone.''
A Winning Combination For Me
''It was a winning combination for me. Till now, I've essayed more rooted and desi characters, different from how I'm in real life. Also, I've never been in a film where your look, clothes and style are so important.''
Rhea Wanted Me To Be Thin
‘'Producer Rhea Kapoor wanted me to be thin, and I told her that the only acting I was doing in this movie is losing weight and wearing fashionable clothes (laughs). Except for cosmetic surgery and liposuction, I did everything to knock off about five kilos and considerable inches.''
Also Read: Prabhas REVEALS An Important Detail About Shraddha Kapoor's Role In Saaho!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.