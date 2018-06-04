 »   »   »  Swara Bhaskar Shuts Down Haters Who Trolled Her For Masturbation Scene In Veere Di Wedding!

The Curious Case Of A Tweet

Several users slammed the actress for her masturbation scene claiming that they went to watch the movie with their grandmothers and "got embarrassed".



However things looked fishy when a number of users strangely posted the exact same tweet which read, "Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said I'm hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding."



This User Came Out In Support Of Swara

@rahulpandita wrote, "Why are so many sanskari people watching #VeereDiWedding with their grandmothers?"



Swara's Sassy Reply

He shut down the trollers by tweeting, "Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets - or definitely the tweets."



Some More Major Burns

The actress replied to yet another user, "I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi."



Does Swara Get Affected By Trolls?

Earlier while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress had said, "That's why you see Twitter timelines of a lot of people, including me, resemble those streets where men are passing comments at women. So, what happens to me when I walk down the road - chherkhani or eve teasing - is exactly what happens to me on my Twitter timeline, too."

