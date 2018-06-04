 »   »   »  Swara Bhaskar Shuts Down Haters Who Trolled Her For Masturbation Scene In Veere Di Wedding!

Related Articles
Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is unstoppable at the box office. The film has already raked in Rs. 36.52 crores as its opening weekend collection. Veere Di Wedding has Swara Bhaskar playing the role of a free-spirited woman named Sakshi who has going through a bumpy marriage.
While the actress is seen using a lot of cuss words in the film, one of the scenes has her lying on her bed and masturbating. At some point, her husband walks in with a bouquet of flowers in hand. But Swara's character continues till she climaxes.
This bold scene has not gone down well with a few Twitterati who took to social media to slam the actress. However Swara as usual, had the perfect reply to them-
The Curious Case Of A Tweet
Several users slammed the actress for her masturbation scene claiming that they went to watch the movie with their grandmothers and "got embarrassed".
However things looked fishy when a number of users strangely posted the exact same tweet which read, "Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeereDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when that masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theater my grandmother said I'm hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeereDiWedding."
This User Came Out In Support Of Swara
@rahulpandita wrote, "Why are so many sanskari people watching #VeereDiWedding with their grandmothers?"
Swara's Sassy Reply
He shut down the trollers by tweeting, "Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets - or definitely the tweets."
Some More Major Burns
The actress replied to yet another user, "I wish paid trolls would at the very least re-arrange the sentences and run a spell check before their paid tweet attacks #PaidTrollsKiPolKhulGayi."
Does Swara Get Affected By Trolls?
Earlier while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress had said, "That's why you see Twitter timelines of a lot of people, including me, resemble those streets where men are passing comments at women. So, what happens to me when I walk down the road - chherkhani or eve teasing - is exactly what happens to me on my Twitter timeline, too."
What do you folks think about Swara facing backlash for this 'controversial' bold scene?
