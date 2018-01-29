 »   »   » V*gina Rants! Swara Bhaskar & Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Battle It Out Over Padmaavat

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar replied to Suchitra as, "Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!!"



She Continued Again

Oh Damn

Swara On Fire

Swara replied to another Twitter user who accused her of belittling women as, "Priyanka read the article again.. what part of it ‘belittles' women. And no there is no jealousy.. tell me every time you think a thought, or have an opinion; is it because you are jealous???? That's an unfortunate and emotionally draining existence. My sympathies."



Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

While some people have come out supporting Swara Bhaskar's views, the others have questioned her motives saying she just doesn't make any sense.



Open Letter To SLB

Here's what Swara Bhaskar wrote in her open letter to SLB, "Yes, women have vaginas, but they have more to them as well. So their whole life need not be focused on the vagina, and controlling it, protecting it, maintaining it's purity."



Those Days Vs These Days

"(Maybe in the 13th century that was the case, but in the 21st century, we do not need to subscribe to these limiting ideas. We certainly do not need to glorify them.)"



It Didn't Go Down Well With Suchitra

"It would be nice if the vaginas are respected; but in the unfortunate case that they are not, a woman can continue to live. She need not be punished with death, because another person disrespected her vagina without her consent."

