 »   »   » V*gina Rants! Swara Bhaskar & Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Battle It Out Over Padmaavat

Swara Bhaskar watched Padmaavat first day first show and wrote an open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali saying "At The End of Your Magnum Opus... I Felt Reduced to a Vagina - Only," and went repeating the word 'vagina' over and over again which caught the attention of actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi who poked fun at Swara on Twitter by saying,
"Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these ...tch tch," and "Aren't these feminist debates on #Padmaavat rather dumb?. Its a story ladies - not an advocacy of Jauhar for gods sake. Find another battle for ur cause- a real one at all. Not historical fiction."
Swara Bhaskar replied to Suchitra as, "Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!!"
She continued, "So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina!"
Swara replied to another Twitter user who accused her of belittling women as, "Priyanka read the article again.. what part of it ‘belittles' women. And no there is no jealousy.. tell me every time you think a thought, or have an opinion; is it because you are jealous???? That's an unfortunate and emotionally draining existence. My sympathies."
While some people have come out supporting Swara Bhaskar's views, the others have questioned her motives saying she just doesn't make any sense.
Here's what Swara Bhaskar wrote in her open letter to SLB, "Yes, women have vaginas, but they have more to them as well. So their whole life need not be focused on the vagina, and controlling it, protecting it, maintaining it's purity."
"(Maybe in the 13th century that was the case, but in the 21st century, we do not need to subscribe to these limiting ideas. We certainly do not need to glorify them.)"
"It would be nice if the vaginas are respected; but in the unfortunate case that they are not, a woman can continue to live. She need not be punished with death, because another person disrespected her vagina without her consent."
