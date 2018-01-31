 »   »   » Swara Bhaskar's Vag*na Rant Was A PUBLICITY STUNT? Read How Ranveer Singh REACTED To Her Open Letter

Swara's Tweet

The actress wrote that 'Mujhe controversy se dar nahi lagta'. I like to stay in the limelight that is why I create controversy.



Swara Bhaskar published a piece on a news website about how she felt after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat.



"Surely Sir, you agree that Sati, and Jauhar are not practices to be glorified. Surely, you agree that notwithstanding whatever archaic idea of honour, sacrifice, purity propels women and men to participate in and condone such practices; that basically Sati and Jauhar, like the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and Honour Killings, are steeped in deeply patriarchal, misogynist and problematic ideas."



A mentality that believes that the worth of women lies in their vaginas, that female lives are worthless if the women are no longer controlled by male owners or if their bodies have been ‘desecrated' by the touch of ; or even the gaze of a male who doesn't by social sanction ‘own' or ‘control' the female."



A leading news agency asked Ranveer what he has to say about Swara's criticism to his film to which he answered, "I got a message from Swara just yesterday. She loved my performance in the film. So...".



He told a daily, "I haven't read it yet. We have been busy with other things, but I think this isn't the right time. Padmaavat is representing the film industry and it's freedom of expression."







"It has been a tough battle for us to be able to bring forth the film to the audience. It feels great to receive support from the entire industry but it feels odd that someone said something on a personal level. That's OK though as everyone has the right to say what they want but I haven't read it yet."







She told IANS, "Everybody has right to express opinion. I kept my views in a very polite manner and had no wrong intentions. I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V'".

