 »   »   » Swimsuit-clad Lisa Haydon Rides A Cycle On The Beach In Goa! View Pictures

You gotta give it up for Lisa Haydon for being the most unique actress who posts the coolest pictures on her social media handle and this time, she raised the bar pretty high as the fun loving Lisa is seen sporting a swimsuit and cycling on the beaches of Goa. It's extremely rare to assume that any other actress would replicate the same and we're glad that Lisa Haydon is living life on her own terms.
Lisa Haydon went on a holiday to Goa and chilled by the Mobor beach in Goa along with her friends, who also posted unique and strange pictures on their Instagram handle, just like her. Lisa's son Zack is seen in a few pictures, but once again it's only the side or back view. The cool mother and son duo are also seen playing the bongo by the shacks in a video clip and after a few seconds, Zack seems to get bored of it. View the pictures below!
Cycling On The Beach
Lisa Haydon always posts pictures on her social media and they are something that evoke wonder!
Lisa's Beach Tales
When was the last time you saw a swimsuit-clad actress cycling on the beach? We're sure you won't ever see something like this again, folks!
Top Priority For Beaches
If you look at Lisa Haydon's Instagram handle, the majority of her pictures are only at the beaches. No matter where she goes on a holiday, she always makes sure that it's the coastal sides.
Smoking Hot Lisa Haydon
Doesn't Lisa Haydon look way too hot in her swimsuit here? Her platinum hair makes the picture even more hotter.
Playing The Bongo
Lisa Haydon and her son Zack are seen playing the bongo. While Lisa is enthusiastically playing the instrument, Zack jumps all over Lisa's legs.
Friends, Beach & Booze
Chilling by the beach along with friends and having a beer and hearty laugh is what we all dream of, folks!
Friends For Life
Lisa Haydon captioned this picture as, "Will probably never get around to having as many kids as our parents gave us siblings- Or my aunt gave us cousins. But I'll try my best to put my drop in the ocean ... because for me THIS IS LIFE."-(sic)
Living Life To The Fullest
Lisa Haydon always lives life to the fullest and is now inspiring several others to go on a summer vacation to Goa and just sit back, relax and enjoy the beach.