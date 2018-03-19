 »   »   » Swimsuit-clad Lisa Haydon Rides A Cycle On The Beach In Goa! View Pictures

Cycling On The Beach

Lisa Haydon always posts pictures on her social media and they are something that evoke wonder!

Lisa's Beach Tales

When was the last time you saw a swimsuit-clad actress cycling on the beach? We're sure you won't ever see something like this again, folks!

Top Priority For Beaches

If you look at Lisa Haydon's Instagram handle, the majority of her pictures are only at the beaches. No matter where she goes on a holiday, she always makes sure that it's the coastal sides.

Smoking Hot Lisa Haydon

Doesn't Lisa Haydon look way too hot in her swimsuit here? Her platinum hair makes the picture even more hotter.

Playing The Bongo

Lisa Haydon and her son Zack are seen playing the bongo. While Lisa is enthusiastically playing the instrument, Zack jumps all over Lisa's legs.

Friends, Beach & Booze

Chilling by the beach along with friends and having a beer and hearty laugh is what we all dream of, folks!

Friends For Life

Lisa Haydon captioned this picture as, "Will probably never get around to having as many kids as our parents gave us siblings- Or my aunt gave us cousins. But I'll try my best to put my drop in the ocean ... because for me THIS IS LIFE."-(sic)

Living Life To The Fullest

Lisa Haydon always lives life to the fullest and is now inspiring several others to go on a summer vacation to Goa and just sit back, relax and enjoy the beach.