Sylvester Stallone To Have A Cameo In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Posted By:
Salman Khan is setting Twitter ablaze as he's introducing the starcast of Race 3 along with their characters and he just revealed today that Bobby Deol is the "main man" of the film and we should all buckle up as the race is going to be intense hereafter. If this was not enough, Salman Khan shared a video clip of Hollywood biggie Sylvester Stallone and he's standing in the backdrop of a painting of himself, which is done by Salman Khan.

Salman Khan captioned the Sylvester Stallone clip as, "While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know." Well well, reading between the lines, we get a strong feeling that Sylvester Stallone will be seen in a cameo appearance in Race 3 and the Race family is getting bigger and better. We're all eagerly waiting for the films release now, folks!

The Previous Cameo Appearance By A Hollywood Actor

The last time Hollywood biggies had a cameo appearance in a Bollywood film was Kambakkht Ishq, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in 2009.

Hollywood Actors In Kambakkht Ishq

Hollywood biggies Brandon Routh, Denise Richards and Sylvester Stallone were part of Kambakkht Ishq and their presence took everyone by storm.

Akshay Romanced Denise Richards

If that was not enough, Akshay Kumar even ended up romancing Denise Richards in the movie. That was really something, folks!

Sylvester Stallone In Race 3?

We hope Salman Khan stops giving us suspense and just announce that Sylvester Stallone is indeed a part of his upcoming film Race 3.

Other Spicy Updates Of Race 3

Race 3 will also showcase Salman Khan driving a customised Ferrari, which is owned by the richest kid in Dubai Rashed Belhasa, who is just 16 years old!

Starcast Of Race 3

Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.

Grand Release Of Race 3

Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. There is huge expectations on the film and we're sure that Salman Khan will not disappoint the audiences.



Story first published: Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
