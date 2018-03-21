 »   »   » Sylvester Stallone To Have A Cameo In Salman Khan's Race 3?

Related Articles
- Salman Khan Calls Bobby Deol 'Main Man' In Race 3! Read Details
- Race 3: Did Salman Khan Just HINT That Jacqueline Fernandez Is Playing A RAW Agent?
- Race 3 New Poster! Jacqueline Fernandez's Jessica Is 'Raw Power', Reveals Salman Khan
- Rani Mukerji: People Still Know Me As Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan's Heroine
- Salman Khan's Co-star In Veergati, Pooja Dadwal Suffering From TB! Has No Money To Pay For Treatment
- Race 3 First Poster! Salman Khan Says 'Mera Naam Hai Sikander' & Drops A Major Hint About His Role
- EXCITING NEWS! Salman Khan Pens A Romantic Song For Race 3
- Salman Khan To Play A Villain In Race 3? Read Details
- My First Ever Meeting With Salman Khan Was Through Katrina Kaif: Ali Abbas Zafar
- Race 3! Salman Khan Begins The Countdown To The Film's Release By Revealing The Official Logo
- Aditya Narayan Accident Case: Singer Granted Bail; Trolls Say 'He Is Salman’s First Driving Student'
- Not Boney Kapoor! Sridevi Confessed She Was Crazy About This Person & Thought He Was Her 'Ideal Man'
Salman Khan is setting Twitter ablaze as he's introducing the starcast of Race 3 along with their characters and he just revealed today that Bobby Deol is the "main man" of the film and we should all buckle up as the race is going to be intense hereafter. If this was not enough, Salman Khan shared a video clip of Hollywood biggie Sylvester Stallone and he's standing in the backdrop of a painting of himself, which is done by Salman Khan.
Salman Khan captioned the Sylvester Stallone clip as, "While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know." Well well, reading between the lines, we get a strong feeling that Sylvester Stallone will be seen in a cameo appearance in Race 3 and the Race family is getting bigger and better. We're all eagerly waiting for the films release now, folks!
The Previous Cameo Appearance By A Hollywood Actor
The last time Hollywood biggies had a cameo appearance in a Bollywood film was Kambakkht Ishq, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in 2009.
Hollywood Actors In Kambakkht Ishq
Hollywood biggies Brandon Routh, Denise Richards and Sylvester Stallone were part of Kambakkht Ishq and their presence took everyone by storm.
Akshay Romanced Denise Richards
If that was not enough, Akshay Kumar even ended up romancing Denise Richards in the movie. That was really something, folks!
Sylvester Stallone In Race 3?
We hope Salman Khan stops giving us suspense and just announce that Sylvester Stallone is indeed a part of his upcoming film Race 3.
Other Spicy Updates Of Race 3
Race 3 will also showcase Salman Khan driving a customised Ferrari, which is owned by the richest kid in Dubai Rashed Belhasa, who is just 16 years old!
Starcast Of Race 3
Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.
Grand Release Of Race 3
Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018. There is huge expectations on the film and we're sure that Salman Khan will not disappoint the audiences.
While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018