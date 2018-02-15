 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Admits She Is SHAMELESS When It Comes To This Thing!

Taapsee Pannu surely has come a long way! After building a solid fan-base down the south, the actress charmed us all with her powerful performances in films and soon we saw her sharing screen space with some of the leading stars of the industry.

Recently while speaking to Times Of India, Taapsee revealed that she likes to break the ice with her co-stars during the first day of the shoot itself.

She was quoted as saying to the leading daily, "It's important for me to share a good camaraderie with my co-actor otherwise I can't perform. For completely selfish reasons, I am the one who goes ahead and breaks the ice with them. I make the first move, as it helps me get comfortable."

Taapsee further said, "There are some people who are introverts, but I don't blame them as you never know who might try to take advantage of you. I am pretty shameless about striking up a conversation to ensure that through the shoot I can work comfortably with my co-star."

Earlier, when a media agency asked the actress if she would like to do glamorous roles like she did in Judwaa 2, she had replied, "I want to maintain that. I am an actor and versatility is the part of being an actor. I wouldn't want to closet myself in one type of role."

She had also revealed that she intends to go about it one film at a time. "My aim is to see how every film of mine fares, and to accordingly use my strengths in the next film. I also intend not to repeat the mistakes I've made in the past. I see the result of one film, and then choose what I do next," she had said.

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped up Soorma. She will soon begin shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

