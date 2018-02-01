 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Swara Bhaskar's Open Letter Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene!

She respects Swara Bhasker's opinion on "Padmaavat" but actor Taapsee Pannu says believing in the same ideology as feminists does not mean they would agree on each and every aspect.

Her comments come after Swara slammed directorSanjay Leela Bhansali for the "glorification" of the now-banned archaic 'jauhar' practice in an open letter, for which she is receiving a lot of flak online.

"I think everyone has a right to their opinion. I, however, don't agree with Swara. Just because we both are feminists doesn't mean we have the same take," Taapsee told PTI on the sidelines of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

The actor added every movie does not need to be analysed under a microscope."I see films as films. I don't bifurcate too much. Not every film should be seen that way. They were just trying to show what really happened.

It's not about what one should do. We should try to distinguish between the two," she said commenting on the depiction of the 'jauhar' sequence.

In her letter, Swara had said that "felt being reduced to a vagina - only" after watching the period drama.

Talking about Bollywood's quest on exposing Harvey Weinsteins at home, Taapsee said things will fall in place if "we start by addressing trolling" that women face on the social media.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, I haven't had any experience like that. So I can't take an active part in this debate. I think once we take care of issues that trouble women such as social media trolling, then we can get started on taking on this large an issue."

The actor will start shooting for Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyan" in mid February, in which she stars opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Taapsee said she is a little "scared" about working on the film as the director has asked her not to prep for the role.

"I still have to go to the workshops, then I start shooting. Anurag has asked me to come on the sets as I am. He doesn't want me to prep. So much so that I'm worried as I like to prepare for a role, getting into its vibe."

Taapsee Pannu SHINES at Lakme Fashion Week 2018, walks for Ritu Kumar; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Credits - PTI

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,